The Defence Headquarters says the military has eliminated no fewer than 86 terrorists and other criminals and apprehended 101 others in different operations across the country in the last one week.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major-General Edward Buba, said this while giving an update on the operations of the military on Thursday in Abuja.

Buba said the troops had in the last one week, focussed on striking terrorists’ enclaves from air attacks and also exerted significant superior power on areas where the terrorists were hibernating.

According to him, the operations resulted in 86 neutralised terrorists with 101 of them arrested and 21 kidnapped persons rescued.

He said the troops also recovered 111 assorted weapons and 1,124 assorted ammunition comprising 65 AK47 rifles, one HK G3 gun, one G3 rifle, eight locally fabricated guns and 15 Dane guns.

“Also recovered are, two fabricated rifles, one locally made pistol, one English pistol, one pump action gun, two auto pump action guns, and two single barrel guns.

“Others are: 14 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 993 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, five rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammo, five rounds of 7.62mm x 39mm, and 99 live cartridges.

“Troops also recovered one round of 9mm ammo, two bandoliers, two fabricated swords, 13 magazines, five vehicles, 29 motorcycles, six bicycles, mobile phones and one GTA radio, amongst other items,” he said.

In the North East, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 20 terrorists, apprehended four, and rescued 40 kidnapped persons as well as recovery of cache of arms.

He said the air component conducted air interdiction on terrorists’ logistics base in Sambisa general area on January 5 killed several terrorists and destroyed their logistics.

He added that similar air strikes were conducted on terrorists’ settlement on the outskirts of the Tumbuns in the Lake Chad region on Jan. 6, with rockets and cannons.

According to him, battle damage assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralised and logistics destroyed in the air strike.

“Between Jan. 3 and Jan. 9, a total of 111 BH/ISWAP terrorists and their families comprising four adult males, 38 adult females and 69 children surrendered to troops within the theatre operations,” he said.

In the North West, Buba said the troops of Operations Hadarin Daji and Whirl Punch neutralised 69 terrorists, arrested 25, and rescued 63 hostages within the week.

He added that the air component conducted air interdiction on notorious terrorist Kingpin Ado Aliero’s enclave in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara.

According to him, the terrorists were led by a leader identified as Isuhu Dogo, an associate and sibling of the notorious Aliero.

“After a confirmatory ISR, the location was acquired and attacked with bombs and rockets. Feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralised and their structures destroyed.

“Another air interdiction at terrorist kingpin Hamisu Mopol’s enclave in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State, killed several terrorists and structures were destroyed,” he added.

In the North Central, the defence spokesman said the troops of Operation Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke arrested 21 violent extremists and rescued 27 kidnapped persons.

