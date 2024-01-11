Members of the Baptist Church in Nigeria have been reminded that they are disciples and apostles sent to preach and proclaim the peace of God to all.

Therefore, they are called to enter the new year 2024 with a spirit of discipleship and apostleship, as outlined in the book of Mark, Chapter 3, Verse 14.

This assertion was made by the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), Rev. Dr. Israel Akanji, during the 2024 International Workers Conference held at the First Baptist Church in Gombe on Thursday.

According to him, as disciples and apostles, Baptist members must strive to maintain high standards in all their endeavors, keeping in mind that as one of the largest congregations, all eyes are on them. Therefore, they must not allow room for unnecessary mistakes.

Israel Akanji emphasized that even in the face of provocation, Baptist members must exemplify the teachings of Jesus Christ by being diligent and peaceful in their conduct, especially towards those outside the Baptist denomination.

He also stated that in the year 2024, things must be done differently in the Baptist Church to win more souls for the kingdom of God, thereby increasing the Church’s numbers.

He further urged every member of the Church to embark on serious discipleship and apostleship, noting that God initiated this process in the Garden of Eden when, after the fall of Adam and Eve, He sought them for reconciliation and reformation.

The NBC President added that Baptist Church members must not be perceived as lagging behind in the country’s affairs but should follow the guidance and direction of God in their actions.

In conclusion, he stated, “Discipleship and apostleship are our means of experiencing newness in our lives and the lives of others. The call is for a life of oscillation. From discipleship, we move into apostleship, and from apostleship, we move back into discipleship.”

He added, “From the mountain of solitude, we go to the valley of action, and from the valley of action, we quickly return to the mountain of solitude. Discipleship and apostleship must be practised in both the private and public domains.

Discipleship without apostleship is like a bird trying to fly with one wing. It is the same when one tries to engage in apostleship without discipleship. The experience will be most limiting.”

Israel Akanji emphasized, “We must keep going back and forth—learning to be and going to do. With this sense of commitment, our Churches will grow both spiritually and numerically.

We must continue to create time to be with the Master so that He will continue to send us out to preach ‘and to have authority over demons’ (Mark 3:15). May this superlative power bring newness to our lives and ministry in Jesus’ name. Amen,” he concluded.

