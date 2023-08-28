The Troop of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) on Operation Hakorin Damisa IV has arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of 86-year-old farmer, Joshua Deme, along with 17 other suspected criminals in connection with kidnapping, armed robbery, and other crimes, as well as recovered arms, ammunition, and illicit drugs.

In a statement signed by its Media Information Officer, Captain Oya James, the OPSH mentioned that the troops arrested five murder suspects for killing one Mr Joshua Deme on his farm at Kassa village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It added that the troops also carried out a sting operation at Jagindi Tasha village in Jema’a LGA, Kaduna State, where a suspected kidnapper, Mr Baba Yusuf Habu, who has been on the wanted list of OPSH, was arrested.

According to the statement, another kidnapping incident was foiled at Angwan Takai village in Bokkos LGA following a prompt response to a distress call by the troops.

The OPSH equally pointed out that troops raided the hideouts of criminals at Gwash and Kamantan villages in Jos North and Zango Kataf LGAs of Plateau and Kaduna States and recovered 1 pistol, cartridges, and rounds of 7.62mm special, adding that notorious armed robber Mohammed Lawal was also arrested in Kafanchan town by troops, and 2 fabricated rifles and 1 pistol were recovered.

“The troops also intercepted a truck with registration number EKY617XF conveying vandalized railway tracks along the road to Gidan Ado village in Riyom LGA of Plateau State.

“Also, a drug kingpin, Maxwell Dusu Davou, was nabbed during a sting operation with substances suspected to be illicit drugs at Waye Foundation Du in Jos South LGA.

“Furthermore, a fighting patrol made contact around the Alaghom and Mangu axes, leading to the neutralization of some bandits. Troops recovered one AK-47 rifle and another fabricated rifle. Additionally, troops arrested over 237 cows within the period for farm destruction and cattle rustling activities, especially within the Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Fas, and Riyom axis.

The OPSH also stated that a total of 17 arrests were made, 9 victims were rescued from kidnappers, 6 armed robbery attempts were foiled, and 4 attacks on vulnerable communities were deterred within the period.

It therefore assured the good people of Plateau, Bauchi, and Southern Kaduna of maximum protection and continued prompt responses to all distress calls with a view to ridding these communities of all criminal elements operating within them.

