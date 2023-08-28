The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA), on Monday, demolished a fully completed multimillion naira duplex for building in an unapproved plot of land.

It was gathered that the building located at Plot 226 Cad Zone A02 Wuse 1, Wuse, Zone 6 District, is said to belong to His Royal Highness Oba Oyebade Lipede but was fraudulently taken over by Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Kamba and Alhaji Ademu Teku, who illegally constructed the duplex against all warnings.

Director, the Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima said his team had to carry out extensive investigation to ascertain the original owner of the plot, given varying claims that were being put forth by the parties.

Galadima told newsmen that the Administration will not consider the status of any defaulting developer, once development rules and regulations are violated.





He said: “We demolished the duplex because somebody built without valid title and building plan approval on someone else land. Investigation revealed that the developer is not the owner of the plot, which is why we had to remove the building.

“We allowed the building to this stage before demolishing it, because we had to follow all the processes. He was served all the notices to stop work, but being a recalcitrant developer, he continued without heeding the notices we served.

“After our investigation we ascertained the original allottee, so we have to remove it. We are going to consult the legal department to know the next action against the developer”

