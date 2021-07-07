Tribute to Chief Adebola Olukayode Ashiru (1943-2021)

I was on a flight from Abuja to Ibadan some days back and had a chance to read a backlog of messages and mails on my phone; there was this particular one, from a long time friend and Managing Director of Campaign Palace and an LTC alumnus, Mr. Ade Akinde that was shocking, surreal and deeply heartbreaking. It announced the passage of my former boss at Cadbury PLC, Chief Adebola Olukayode Ashiru. My heart slammed in my chest, sank to my toes and my mind flew back down memory lane to a little over 30 years ago. Coming from public to private sector in June 1989, I had the good fortune of assuming duty in direct reportage to this brilliant, charismatic personality called Adebola Ashiru. He was at that time the Operations Director while I served under him as the first Agriculture Manager. I remember with nostalgia and thanksgiving my arrival at Cadbury and my life-changing encounter with Mr Ashiru. Though I was a corporate greenhorn from the civil service sector of the Agricultural Rural and Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Ilorin, Mr Ashiru instinctively discerned in me capacity for performance, a thirst for knowledge and a burning desire to prove myself.

It didn’t matter where I came from, who I fraternised with nor what my connections were. He projectised every task, set goals, provided needed tools, motivation and periodic oversight and left me to deliver. He rewarded performance with open recognition and propelled his protégés to greater heights. Under his leadership we developed novel agricultural raw material strategy for cocoa, sorghum, maize and tomatoes that revolutionised the production cycle of the company. He later became Sales and Marketing Director and sought me out for a promotion and appointment as the Field Sales Manager to supervise the company’s network of sales depots across the country. He was in every sense of the word the epitome of a powerful visionary, a leader-manager, dapper and dashing in appearance…. over six feet tall and ramrod straight, he radiated an aura that broke barriers and motivated people to achieve and excel at all they did. He was daring and allowed room for innovation and out of the box thinking. He had enormous capacity for hard work and had a way with younger folks that crossed his path. I continue to draw on his urbanity, humaneness and vast people relations skills till this very day in both my professional and political sojourn.

Adebola Ashiru popularity called “Asha” had one of the most profound influences on me as an individual. Asha was a rare breed of pristine heritage from the illustrious Ashiru clan of Ijebu Ode, a gentleman par excellence. He was courteous yet disciplined in relating with both young and old, earning respect, influence and admiration, rather than fear and intimidation, as is often the case with men of such high office and pedigree. In a world where corporate politics held sway, Adebola Ashiru rose above the vortex of nepotism. He recognised the innate potential in each and every one of his subordinates. He enabled a clear, level playing field for everyone to strive and attain excellence no matter our social status or station in life. Adebola Ashiru gave me a platform for self development and achievement; he propelled me to aspire towards greatness and contributed to the foundations of my career and in no small measure into who I have become today. I am happy that we remained in touch to his last days and he kept monitoring my progress. In life I revered you, in death I celebrate you and give God all the glory for a life of tremendous impact, well lived and very well loved. My heartfelt condolences goes to the entire Ashiru family. Adieu Asha, Oga mi, Mentor, a true man of the people. Maximum respect.

Senator Adetunmbi (Ekiti North) is Chairman, Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs.

