Hunter shot dead, security operative injured, as kidnapped passengers are rescued in Osun

THE Osun State government on Tuesday said the passengers abducted by bandits on the Odo-Osun axis near Imesi-Ile in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State on Monday night have all been rescued unhurt.

However, one of the local hunters who were on the rescue mission was said to have been shot dead by the kidnappers, while another security operative who sustained injuries during the operation is presently responding to treatment in the hospital.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Mrs Abiodun Ige, who made these known in a statement in Osogbo explained that the rescue effort was made possible by the combined team of security operatives quickly deployed by the state government to the area for necessary security surveillance.

While consoling the family of the deceased hunter, Governor Gboyega Oyetola expressed deep sense of appreciation for the gallantry and show of courage displayed by the local operatives who acted promptly, leading to the eventual rescue of the abducted passengers.

The governor thanked them for their determination and patriotism. Meanwhile, the state government has implored the people of the state to continue to cooperate with security agencies by providing necessary information on any untoward act or strange movement of people in their environments.

This, according to the government, would enable security operatives to take the type of swift action that was put in place which ensured the rescue of the abducted passengers at Odo-Osun on Tuesday. In a separate statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, the police warned cultists planning to mark the July 7 Cultism Day to desist or face the wrath of law.

Opalola, in the statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, said: “Intelligence available to the police command reveals that cultists are planning to mark July 7, 2021 to celebrate cultism. In view of this, the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has warned cultists and other unscrupulous elements in the state to stop the plan or any of such action(s) forthwith.