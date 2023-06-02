Tribune’s Managing Editor, Online, Victor Ogunyinka, and 19 other journalists from across the country have been selected for the Media Innovation Programme by MTN Nigeria in partnership with the School of Media and Communications at the Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos.

The 20 successful fellows emerged from over 2,700 applicants.

The MTN MIP seeks to expose fellows and empower media practitioners with the knowledge to transform their industry. At the end of the six months of training, the fellows will have a greater understanding of Nigeria’s technology sector and the nexus between media and technology. They will also join an exclusive network of professionals with access to resources and mentorship from SMC’s erudite faculty.

“Congratulations to the fellows! The world is constantly changing, and media practice has been altered with advancements in technology. The modern media practitioner needs to remain innovative, which is the essence of the MIP. We have seen the impact of the programme among media practitioners and are motivated by the value this cohort will bring to media practice in Nigeria,” Tobechukwu Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services Officer, MTN Nigeria said.

The fully-funded programme includes a certificate fellowship, a study visit to the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa as well as to MTN Group Headquarters.

Here are the other 2023 fellows: Abbas Jimoh, Assistant Editor, Media Trust Group (Daily Trust Newspapers); Abdulrasheed Hussain, News Editor, Premier Radio 102.7 FM, Kano; Adediran Olufemi Adeleke, Correspondent, New Telegraph Newspaper; Anuoluwapo Temitope Odubanjo, Founder/Content Writer, FabWoman Nigeria; Ayomide Oguntimehin, Chief Editor; Babajide Awoyinfa, Principal Correspondent, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN); Basit Jamiu, Human Interest and Diaspora News Editor, Legit Nigeria; Chinedu Chidi, Editor, Special Projects, Ripples Nigeria; Chinenye Francisca Anuforo, ICT Correspondent, The Sun Newspapers; David Michael Oputah, Managing Editor, BizWatch Nigeria Limited; Efunnuga Oluwaseun Yemisi, Marketing and Content Associate, Pulse Nigeria; Elizabeth Modupeoluwa Musa, TV Producer/Presenter, News Central Television; Emmanuel Erhunwhunse Paul, Managing Editor, TechPoint; Ezinne Glory Alozie, Reporter/Editor/News Producer, Darling 107.3FM; Frank Eleanya, Head of Technology Desk, Business Day; Okonji Emmanuel, ICT Editor, ThisDay Newspapers; Okoye Ukamaka Perpetua, West Africa Correspondent, Deutsche Welle (DW); Todah Opeyemi, Senior Editor, Zikoko Citizen; Victory Wilson Chinedum, Newscaster, TV Presenter & Producer, Silverbird Television,; Chinenye Anuforo, Technology Reporter, Sun newspaper.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE