KANO State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has been advised to accept the judgment of the governorship election tribunal in good faith and not approach either the Appeal or Supreme court that there is no convincing evidence to upturned the tribunal judgment.

The former commissioner for rural and community development, Dr Ilyasu Musa Kwankwaso, made the comment shortly after the tribunal declared Dr Gawuna Yusuf, the All Progressive Congress (APC) winner in its ruling on Wednesday.

Dr Kwankwaso, an APC chieftain was also declared winner of the House of Representatives after the tribunal upheld his petition against Dr Yusuf Datti of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) on the basis of not qualified to contest the election because he failed to resign his appointment with Bayero University Kano.

According to him, “My good advice to Alhaji Yusuf, the defeated governor, is not to listen to anybody who may advise him to proceed to Appeal or Supreme court.”

Dr Kwankwaso then stated that the victory recorded by the APC is an act of God adding that the evidence table by “our party is well convincing and beyond any reasonable of doubt’.

According to him, “My advice to my brother, the former presidential candidate of NNPP is to advise his political boy Alhaji Abba Yusuf, not to venture of going to Appeal court but rallying round the winner of the tribunal to move the state forward”.

He, however, noted that though Yusuf has the constitutional right to seek redress before the court, it would not be proper for him to continue wasting the state’s meagre resources on a mission that would not be accomplished.

He added that Kano belonged to every indigene irrespective of political affiliations, noting that the era of politicking had gone but for all to team up with Dr Gawuna to succeed in moving the state to its greater height.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE