As a way of showing that Allah had heard their prayers through the ruling on Wednesday that sacked Kano state governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, and upheld the petition of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the APC Kano Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, led hundreds of party supporters to one of the demolished shopping complexes, Kofar Mata Eid Ground, for a prayer session.

This complex was demolished by Governor Yusuf.

This is just a promise that the demolished shops, when the APC finally came on board, would be returned to their respective owners.

According to the state APC chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, the prayer session was to thank Almighty Allah for their victory at the State Governorship Elections Tribunal, which returned Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as the winner of the March 18, 2023 election.

However, while speaking after the prayer, Alhaji Abbas said Kano’s people have every reason to celebrate the return of the APC because they are the party and government that understand the feelings of the citizens.

He said, “We are back to correct the wrongs and the imperial tendencies meted out on you, our beloved Kano citizens. Be assured that things will return to normalcy and your businesses will thrive again.”

Abbas disclosed that Kano, as a commercial nerve centre of Northern Nigeria, has been relegated to the background in the past few days of the NNPP’s alleged illegal government, but now with the return of the APC, things will be put on the right track.

The APC chieftain added, “We are going to return all demolished shops to those who were victimised and whose hard-earned wealth was destroyed. This is a promise, and we will certainly fulfil it.”

