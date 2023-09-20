The immediate past Kano State Governor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has commended the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal, which declared his party’s candidate in the March 18 election, Nasiru Gawuna, as the duly elected governor in the North West state.

Addressing newsmen at his residence in Abuja, Ganduje urged the residents, particularly his party faithful, to avoid violence.

He said, “We have to thank the judiciary, our party leaders, and the business community in Kano. I think we have to thank everybody for their support and prayers to Allah.

We want to appeal to them to continue to conduct themselves peacefully. Our Government will create an atmosphere for business to thrive in Kano. We want to thank our President and the press.”

Gawuna, who was declared the winner by the three-man panel led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, spoke in a similar vein.

While thanking the judiciary, Gawuna assured the citizens and stakeholders in the ruling party, particularly the APC National Chairman, that he would not betray the trust and confidence reposed in him.

“Today is a day to be remembered forever. God has made it possible for us to emerge victorious. We thank the judiciary for being fair.

We know that it is God who has done it for us. We believe that He will be able to put us on the right path. I want to express my appreciation to my mentor, Umar Ganduje, for being there for me.

You found me worthy to be your successor, and I am not going to take that for granted. We will make Kano free from drug abuse, insecurity, and other vices.

We appreciate everyone’s support. We thank you for your support and confidence in us, and it won’t be taken for granted. We will deliver even beyond your expectations.”

