Trial of suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home suffers setback as police counsel absent

The trial of suspected invaders of the residence of Mrs Mary Odili, retired Justice of the Supreme Court, was on Thursday, stalled in a Federal High Court, Abuja, due to the absence of the police counsel, Mathew Omosun.

Upon resumed trial, Usman Jubril, who was counsel for the 6th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 13th and 14th defendants in the suit, said though the matter was slated for trial continuation, the prosecutor was not in court.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), he disclosed that he spoke on phone with the commissioner of police in charge of legal who told him that the police lawyer was on leave.

He, therefore, prayed the court for an adjournment.

Dr Musa Suleiman, who appeared for 15th defendant, was, however, unhappy over the development.

Suleiman said the Nigerian Police Force, a government establishment, is not a one-man office where no other lawyer could appear on Omosun’s behalf.

The lawyer, who expressed his displeasure, urged the court to put the police action on record. Other lawyers also spoke in the same vein.





Justice Nkeonye Maha, while adjourning the matter till July 19 and July 20, said the adjournment was at the instance of the prosecution.

She also directed the court registry to ensure that the prosecuting counsel is served with the hearing notice of the next adjourned date.

Odili’s home was on October 29, 2021, invaded by some persons who claimed to be security agents on allegations that the judge was keeping a large sum of money in foreign currencies.

On December 15, 2021, the 15 suspects arrested over the invasion were arraigned by the police before Justice Maha.

They were arraigned on an 18-count charge in suit no. FHC/ABJ/CR/436/2021 which bordered on alleged conspiracy to commit felony and forgery of court documents.

