The traditional ruler in Otumara community, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye and parents in Lagos Mainland of Lagos state have commended the leadership of the State Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS) for the provision of benches and boreholes for schools within the district.

The committee which was inaugurated in 2019 by the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu was established to accelerate and actualise the core vision of revamping schools’ infrastructure across the state.

In line with this mandate, the committee, following the demands made by the traditional ruler of the affected community, supplied Ilogbo Junior High School and Oroku Primary School with the learning facilities and borehole.

One of the parents, Mrs Nkechi Okafor, expressed satisfaction about the intervention while also demanding for the complete renovations of Ilogbo Junior High School.

She said, “We need complete renovation of the school with modern computer and home economics laboratories and projects. We commend the Lagos State Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools for this timely intervention but there are lot to be done in the area of making the environment and learning more conducive for our children. We are excited about this development. Our children now learn with ease and their teachers are more comfortable teaching them.”

Another parent, Mrs Bolanle Adun said, “Gone are the days our children seat on the floor to learn but with the supply of school benches to students of Ilogbo Junior High School and sinking of borehole in Oroku Primary School, SCRPS deserve an applaud for prompt intervention because they have provided a better learning space to students.”

While commending Mr Hakeem Smith, the Chairman of SCRPS, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye appealed to the committee to fulfill its promise of constructing blocks of modern Senior Secondary School in Ebute-Metta (west).

According to him, construction of Senior Secondary School has been the wish of the community, noting that it would bring to an end the needless journey embarked upon daily by students in the community to schools in Surulere to complete their secondary education.

He said, “In a situation where students are not comfortable in the process of learning, there will be poor assimilation and performance in examinations while teachers would find it difficult to concentrate.

“This was why I wrote separate letters to the Lagos State Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools highlighting the pressing needs of the affected schools. And he promptly acceded to our demands. The committee not only supplied benches to Ilogbo Junior High School, it also ensured that the problem of water supply in Oroku Primary School was fixed.

“Prior to this, pupils in the school have no access to clean water. The situation was so bad that the school authority had to source water from the Hausa water vendors within the community for the use of the pupils and the school managers. But today, this has become a thing of the past as a result of the intervention of SCRPS.





“We are a community with many needs therefore I am appealing to the Chairman of SCRPS, Mr Hakeem Smith, to consider the community’s other needs which include construction of Senior Secondary School with modern learning and recreation facilities.

“Also we want an upgrade of the existing schools within the district. We want upgraded learning facilities and school laboratories for our children to be able to compete with their counterparts favourably anywhere in the world.”

