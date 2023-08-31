The police in Lagos State have recovered the first of its kind gas gun, the Spyder Victor, from criminals suspected of traffic robbery on the Eko Bridge in Lagos State.

The police also arrested sixty-six suspected criminals in different parts of the state within the last month.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, who paraded the suspects before newsmen on Thursday, described the recovered gun as ” a unique and strange gun.”

The police boss also stated that he had never come across such guns being recovered from criminals in any part of Nigeria.

CP Owohunwa told newsmen,” Based on the concern raised by Lagosians about the activities of traffic robbers, we deployed our operatives to cover some of those flashpoints.

“And fortunately, last night, on Eko Bridge, One of those traffic robbers was apprehended, and I must say, The most unique thing about this is not just the arrest but the recovery of this weapon from them.”

CP Owohunwa also added, “It is called Spider Victor. This is strange. It is a unique weapon, and we are currently working to get to the root of it.

“There were two of the suspects. One of them was arrested. The other, in an attempt to evade the police onslaught, jumped down from the bridge and essentially jumped to death. ”

The Lagos police boss also added ” The gun uses cartridges. We recovered some of the cartridges. We will get into the depths of it because this is a new introduction.”

On the other suspects, the police boss stated, “Before you today, we have a total of sixty-six (66) suspects who have engaged in varying crimes including armed robbery, unlawful possession of arms, impersonation, cultism, murder, etc.

“From all these cases which we successfully cracked, we recovered a total of fourteen (14) firearms including two AK47 rifles, one of them locally fabricated, two (2) locally fabricated toy guns, fifteen (15) live cartridges, four (4) expended cartridges, twenty-five (25) live ammunition, five (5) machetes, thirty-four (34) bags of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, six (6) vehicles, two bags containing fake US Dollars, fake Pound Sterling note, two (2) award plaques from Buccaneer fraternity, one (1) Buccaneer banner, a pair of police camouflage uniform, a jackknife, police identity card, two hoods, black pipes some quantity of weed suspected to be Indian hemp and sixty-six kegs of fake Total engine oil.”





