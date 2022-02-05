Traditional ruler gets commendation for volunteering to teach in public school

A traditional ruler, Onisanbo of Ogbooro land in Saki East Local Government Area of Oyo State, His Royal Highness, Oba Kazeem Adio Adegboye (Ilufemiloye 1), has received a commendation from the people of the town for volunteering to share his knowledge of mathematics with some students of a particular school in the town.

Recall that recently, the picture of the traditional ruler surfaced on social media, particularly Facebook in which he was seen taking the students of Community Grammar School, Ogbooro, on rudiments of mathematics.

Some indigenes of the town who spoke with Saturday Tribune described his action as a very good one, stating that it is quite commendable. One of them, Mr Segun Ibilade, said: “As support to his community, Kabiyesi went to the classroom with his knowledge of mathematics as a trained engineer to teach students for free. Leadership is indeed responsibility and influence, not just carrying the title. We thank and commend him for this initiative.”

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on what prompted his decision to embark on such a move, Oba Adegboye, said: “Impacting knowledge on others particularly the young ones who are leaders of tomorrow prompted my decision.

“I want to use this opportunity to state categorically that I am willing to contribute more quota towards the development of my immediate community. I will not allow my position as a traditional ruler dissuade me from embarking on developmental activities.”