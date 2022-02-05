Zamfara people’ll resist illegal plot to  impeach deputy governor —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly cautioned the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle against stoking or inducing violence in the state by “orchestrating and manipulating” the state House of Assembly to commence what it called an illegal and undemocratic process of impeachment against the democratically elected Deputy Governor of Zamfara state, Mahdi Gusau.

The party vowed in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba on Saturday that the people of the state will resist the attempt to use flimsy excuses to deny them of the mandate they gave freely to the party.

The statement warned: “This illegal process of impeachment despite a subsisting order of the Federal High Court, Abuja in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/ 650/2021 portends grave implication for peace and security not only in Zamfara State but the entire North West region as well as the continued sustenance of democracy in our country.

“It is clear that this panic move by Governor Matawalle is induced by his realization that the mandate of the PDP which he stole away into the APC is at the verge of being recovered through the legal processes of the court and restored to the Deputy Governor; he (Matawalle), having violated the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) in recklessly moving to the APC when there is no division in the PDP.

“Governor Matawalle should note that the people of Zamfara State are solidly with the Deputy Governor, who enjoys large political following in the State as the custodian of the PDP mandate after Matawalle’s infamous defection to the APC. As such, any action against the Deputy Governor amounts to a direct assault on the Will of the people which they will firmly resist.

“Any attempt therefore to strip the Deputy Governor of the mandate of the people on the grounds of baseless and unfounded allegations is a recipe for serious crisis that can result in the complete breakdown of law and order in the state.”

The main opposition party therefore cautioned the State House of Assembly not to allow itself to be pitched against the people and destroy the state “because of the bloated ego of Governor Matawalle whose political career is at its twilight.:

The statement added: “Governor Matawalle must know that the people of Zamfara State cannot allow his personal frustration and ego to be exchanged for their mandate which is now embodied in the Deputy Governor.”

The PDP called on the Inspector General of Police to “note how Governor Matawalle, out of frustration has constituted himself into a security threat in Zamfara State and the entire North West region, where he is now threatening the lives of members of the PDP and other well-meaning citizens of Zamfara State.

“Our Party alerts Nigerians of how Governor Matawalle has been hounding members of the Zamfara State Working Committee of the PDP particularly, our State Deputy Chairman, Prof. Kabiru Jabaka, who has been forced to relocate out of the State over threats to his life.

“Moreover, the PDP notes with consternation, Governor Matawalle’s well-known connections and negotiations with bandits and terrorists and calls on Nigerians to hold him responsible should any harm befall our party members in the state.”

The PDP further called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC to immediately call Governor Matawalle to order “and ensure that this action which is a great assault on democracy especially the principle of Separation of Powers and peaceful co-existence in Zamfara State is halted forthwith.

“In any case, Governor Matawalle must be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order which can result to bloodshed in Zamfara State for which he can also be personally held liable even beyond the shores of Nigeria as the world is watching,” the PDP stated.