Police arrest 9, as gunmen kill vigilante commander in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested nine suspects in connection with the brutal killing of a vigilante commander of Sapele town, Sapele Local Government Area, Victor Lucky.

Lucky was reportedly killed around 7 pm on Friday, at Okpe Junction, a few meters away from police and military checkpoints.

It was gathered that Victor was ambushed by gunmen numbering about five with AK-47 rifles, on his way from the venue of the burial ceremony of the mother of a former Commissioner for Youths, Chief Omolubi Newuwumi.

The assailants, who were said to be driving in a tinted SUV, shot him several times at close range.

The incident led to serious tension in the timber town as businesses and vehicular activities closed shop immediately.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the killing, besides the arrest of the nine suspects, said further investigation was still ongoing.