A petty trader, Temitope Ayanboye and a Project Manager, Tubosun Folarin, have emerged the first set of millionaires, in the ongoing Purebliss National Consumer Promotion, which kicked off in June.

Presenting the duo a cheque of N1 million each at the Mushin office of the Ok Foods, the Brand Manager, Purebliss, Bukola Yusuf, expressed delight that winners are beginning to emerge in the reward promo, aimed at putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians.

She noted that the idea of the promo, which started in 2020 stemmed from the need to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians, especially at these trying economic times.

The winners, she added, were being presented with the cash prizes after the company had completed its verification process, to ascertain that they met the terms and conditions spelt out by organisers of the promo.

Bukola, who assured the brand’s consumers of the company’s commitment to always come up with offerings and initiatives that would uplift their mood and lighten up their day, explained that besides the two winners in Lagos, two others were also being presented with their cheques in Kano, simultaneously.

She expressed the hope that more winners would emerge in the coming weeks, adding that adequate arrangements had been made by the organisers to ensure that the promo is truly pan-Nigerian.

Expressing delight at the win, Temitope, who said she was initially skeptical of the promo, even after she had been contacted, stated that the money would go a long way in enhancing her baby materials business.

Also speaking at the event, the Head, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, (FCCPC) Lagos Office, Suzie Onwuka, commended the brand for living up to its promise of enhancing the economic status of Nigerians, through the reward initiative.

