Trade Unions’ election: Ajaero sets to replace Ayuba as NLC President

As the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), prepares to hold its 13th National Delegates’ Conference for the purpose of electing new national leaders that will pilot the affairs of the most populated trade union in Africa for another four years starting from February 2023, there are strong indications that the current General Secretary of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Comrade Joe Ajaero, is the next President of the Congress.

A staff of NLC who pleaded anonymity, told Nigerian Tribune that Ajaero’s presidency is a done deal.

The staff added that because of NLC’s determination to have a rancor-free election and quest to stay formidable in its struggle for better welfare for its members and Nigerians at large, Stakeholders and members of the union across board unanimously endorsed Comrade Ajaero’s presidency.

Furthermore, in a recent information to formally present the contestants of the forthcoming election tagged; “duly nominated contestants for the election of the national officers of the Congress for the 13th national delegates conference, holding on 7th and 8th February, 2023, in line with Article 29 (4) of the NLC Constitution (as amended)”, Comrade Ajaero was presented in the list as a sole candidate for the NLC’s highest leadership office.

The information made available for public consumption and awareness, listed three persons for the office of Deputy National President of the Congress. They are the current President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Comrade Prince Adeyanju Adewale, the National President of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Audu Titus Amba and Comrade Kabiru Ado Sani of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria.

Current President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Ambali Akeem Olatunji, is listed for NLC’s incoming National Treasurer. Office of the Vice President of the Congress have the current National President of the Amalgamated Union of Public Service and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), Comrade Benjamin Anthony, National President of the National Union of Civil Engineering Construction, Furniture and Wood Workers (NUCECFWW), Comrade Stephen Igho Okoro, National President of National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Comrade Michael Ekuma Nnachi, and the National President of the Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) , Comrade Oluwole Adeleye Sunday,

The National President of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu, is listed for the office of Financial Secretary, National President of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Comrade Williams Akporeha, for National Trustee.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees, (NUCFLRANMPE), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) National Presidents, Comrade Babatunde Goke Olatunji and Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, respectively and Comrade Garba Ibrahim of the National Union of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE), are listed for the office of Internal Auditor.

While the Nigeria Union of Public Service Reportorial Secretariate, Data Processors and Allied Workers (NUPSRAW) National President, Comrade Roselyn Uba-Anarah, and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Member Eugenia George-Genyi, are for the position of Ex-Officio.