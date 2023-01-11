NSCDC records 1900 criminal cases in Ondo in 2022

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) in Ondo State Command on Wednesday said, about 1,900 cases of criminal cases were recorded in the state in the year 2022, as the number is higher than that of 2021.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Engr. Olayinka Olatundun, disclosed this while speaking with journalists, and attributed the increase in number of reported criminal cases to the increase in public confidence in the Corps.

According to the NSCDC boss, some of the cases reported included rape, vandalism, robbery, cybercrime and illegal mining among others, saying this was possible with the cooperation of other security agencies in the state and members of the public.

He said, “Between January and December 2022, 1900 cases were incidents with the following statistical details: suspected dealing in adulterated petroleum products (14), vandalization of transformer (12), stolen prepaid meters (14), malicious damage of farm by herders (35), cybercrime (10), robbery (10), illegal mining (4) amongst many others.

“The Anti-Human Trafficking, Irregular Migration and Gender Unit handled 150 cases which goes to show that the rate of domestic violence, rape and other domestic crimes are on the increase.

“The statistics above shown a higher number of reported cases as against 2021 which was put at 1725 and this could be due to increase in public confidence in the Corps.

“It is also worthy of note that our 25 Grievance Management Centres cut across the state entertained 510 cases in the year under review with 406 cases resolved using Alternative Dispute Resolution.

Speaking on the Anti-vandalism Unit of the Command, he said 15 suspects were arrested while a total of 163,000 litres of adulterated petroleum products were recovered, with four trucks, seven wooden boats, and three Sequoia jeeps amongst other vandalization tools.

The NSCDC boss said most of the suspects have been dragged before Court after a thorough investigation, with most of them at the final stage.

He disclosed that his men underwent a series of training in 2022 to enhance the capacity of the personnel in discharging their duties effectively include firefighting and prevention training aimed at upscaling the skills of personnel in fire prevention and management.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“As part of her advocacy on personal security, the Command embarked on free School Security training of Achievers University security personnel where about 150 security staff were trained on functional security in school environment with certification.

“Just recently, the command organized a security stakeholders forum where government functionaries, captain of industries, traditional rulers and some other none state actors came together to discuss the security situation of the country and what they think the Corps could do better to enhance its service delivery to the good people of the Sunshine State.”

Olatundun called on the people to join hands with all security agencies by seeing security business as everybody’s business and said: “Let the people know that they are part and parcel of security. We are not spirits; we cannot do it alone. People should endeavour to give us credible information which we can process to achieve success.”