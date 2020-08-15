Total blackout in Rivers as angry youths shutdown Afam transmission lines

Some angry youths in the late hours of Friday, shutdown the Afam power station belonging to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) resulting in a total blackout in Rivers.

Mrs Chioma Aninwe, the acting Manager, Corporate Communications, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

She said that the youth, who forcefully took control of the facility, had demanded 24-hour electricity supply to their communities in Oyibo Local Government Area of Rivers.

“The youths known as Oyibo Youths, shutdown Afam Transmission lines around 21:04 p.m. on Friday night, thereby, throwing the entire Port Harcourt and Rivers state into darkness.

“The youth took laws into their hands and marched in their numbers to the transmission station, forcing the operators to shut down supply without observing safety measures.

“This ugly incident has become the order of the day due to their acclaimed inadequate power supply to their communities,” she said.

Aninwe explained that the electricity shortages being experienced in the area was due to load shedding introduced to accommodate every customer.

She said that PHED had held several meetings with the leadership of Oyibo communities to enlighten them on the load allocation formula from the National Grid.

“PHED also informed them of the need for the company to apply systematic load shedding in order to accommodate all its customers.

“However, all our attempts have proved futile as the youth insisted on 24-hour supply, negating our efforts at ensuring equitable distribution of supply to customers.

“PHED condemns in its entirety the frequent shutdown of Afam power station, and hereby, draws the attention of law enforcement agencies and the Rivers government.

“We urge the authorities to come to our aid and put a final stop to this frequent disruption of power distribution to customers at the slightest power challenge in the state,” she pleaded.

The PHED acting spokeswoman said the company was worried that many residents in Oyibo see electricity as a form of social service rather than a business.

According to her, this perception by the majority of Oyibo residents has resulted in PHED being owed billions of naira due to non-payment of electricity bills by the communities. (NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Plan To Destabilise Nigeria Is Real — SSS

THE State Security Service (SSS), on Friday, insisted that there were plans by some unnamed notable personalities in the country to subvert the nation. In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanaya, the service pointed out that part of the orchestrations of the plotters was to engage in divisive acts as well as use inciting statements to pit one group against another in the country…

More Heads To Roll In UNILAG •Babalakin, Ogundipe Trade Words, Resumption In Jeopardy

MORE top officials of the embattled University of Lagos (UNILAG) are to be axed for alleged financial recklessness and mismanagement which consumed the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe on Wednesday, the Governing Council, disclosed on Friday…

INEC Seeks Stakeholders Collaboration In Instituting Electoral Transparency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged stakeholders in the electoral process to join the commission in deepening the use of technology and instituting a regime of transparency in electoral process. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, represented by Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made the call at a virtual…

How Bandits, Terrorists, Other Criminals Get Their Weapons —Retired Col. Majoyeogbe, Ex-Commandant, Army Intelligence School

Colonel Olanipekun Majoyeogbe retired from the Nigerian Army after holding various posts, including Commandant, Nigerian Army Intelligence School and Commandant, SSS Training School. In this interview by SUYI AYODELE, the graduate of English from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, speaks on various issues bordering on the Nigerian security situation…

National Assembly Acting Clerk Advocates E-Parliament

Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Olatunde Amos Ojo, has again restated his determination to transform the National Assembly “for better deliveries of constitutional responsibilities that is of international standard in lawmaking, representation and oversight…”