Police arrest pastor, five others for alleged child theft in Akwa-Ibom

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has said it has arrested 39-year-old Mrs Mmayen Odiuotip and a pastor of Land of Testimony Ministry over alleged child theft.

The church is located at Marina Road in Oron Local Government Area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nnudam Fredrick disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Saturday.

He said other suspects in the alleged crime were 41-year-old Esther Esin of Eyo Abasi, Oron Local Government, 32-year-old Rose Asuquo of Mbak Atai, Itu L.G.A, and 42-year-old Ubong Akpan of Mbak Atai, Itu L.G.A.

Others are 40-year-old Samuel Idobo of Ikot Asukpong, Ibiono Ibom L.G.A and 40-year-old Eno Peter of Ikot Andem Itam, Itu L.G.A.

“The unwavering efforts of the command toward decimation of child theft paid off as the command arrested notorious members in the state,” Fredrick said.

Fredrick explained that the suspects were arrested following a credible intelligence in June.

He noted that the kingpin of the syndicate, Rose Ekpenyong, female, allegedly conspired with the aforementioned suspects and sold a stolen baby girl in 2018.

Fredrick said the pastor had confessed to the offence, saying that the baby was bought for her sister, Esin.

“Consequently, the operatives swung into action and apprehended her while the baby was rescued,” he said.

Fredrick called on members of the public to give useful information that would help the command to apprehend perpetrators of child theft. (NAN)

