Alhaji Aminu Nuhu Jahun, a prominent figure within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the Northwest Ex-Officio member, has recently decided to sever ties with the party.

His resignation came in response to a one-month suspension handed down by the Jigawa State Working Committee of the PDP. Speaking to the Online Tribune in Dutse, Jigawa state, a PDP national officer confirmed Jahun’s departure and shed light on the circumstances surrounding his suspension.

It appears that the catalyst for Jahun’s suspension was his attendance at the swearing-in ceremony of Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Kano state governor representing the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

According to Jahun, he received a call while at his office, summoning him to the state headquarters. Obliging the invitation promptly, he found himself confronted by the State Working Committee members, who promptly raised the issue of his presence at Governor Abba Gida-Gida’s inauguration. Candidly admitting his attendance, Jahun left the meeting only to be later served with a suspension letter.

Expressing his bewilderment, Jahun maintained that his suspension appeared to be directly linked to his participation in the aforementioned ceremony. He firmly asserted that he had not violated any laws or guidelines set forth by the PDP by attending the function.

He went on to emphasize that even if he had received a formal invitation from Jigawa state’s governor, Umar Namadi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he would have attended the inauguration. In Jahun’s view, it is essential to differentiate between political affiliations and personal relationships.

Having been a member of the PDP for an impressive span of 24 years, Alhaji Aminu Jahun held various significant positions within the party’s hierarchy. He served as the State Publicity Secretary, Vice Chairman in charge of Jigawa Central Senatorial District, and was ultimately elected as the Northwest Ex-Officio member of the party in Kaduna.

Despite parting ways with the PDP, Jahun expressed no remorse for his actions, asserting that he had made substantial contributions during his tenure.

In light of his resignation, Jahun has indicated that he will unveil his next political move within the next 48 hours. He called upon his loyal supporters, who believe that he has made invaluable contributions to the PDP and harbour concerns regarding his future, to remain patient and await his decision.

The Online Tribune managed to obtain a copy of the suspension letter, which was signed by the party’s state secretary, Honourable Isa Bello, and dated June 1, 2023.

Strikingly, the letter merely consisted of a single paragraph and failed to specify the exact offence that warranted Jahun’s suspension.





