American rapper, Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori have been spotted in unique style while heading to a Sunday church service in Los Angeles in the United States.

In pictures shared on Monday, the rapper was dressed completely in black, including a shoulder-padded T-shirt with the inscription, ‘Polizei,’ which is a German word for police with black skin-tight leggings.

While his wife, Bianca, was dressed in black material covering her from head to toe. She wore knee-high black leather boots with a huge foam circle covering her shoulders and neck.