There is a popular saying that you are what you eat and for total wellness, this is an important fact. This is why experts continuously advocate for balanced diet as well as adequate intake of fruits and vegetables. One fruit that is underrated is the tomato which can also be considered to be a vegetable; tomatoes are seen as a fruit because they are the fleshy parts of a plant that surround its seeds and a vegetable due to its taste and nutrient content.

Tomatoes are low in calories, provide important nutrients like vitamin C and potassium, rich in antioxidants and filled with health benefits including reduced risk of heart disease, some cancers, protect against chronic diseases and support a physically active lifestyle.

There are so many benefits of eating raw tomatoes regularly especially for reproductive health in men as it is said to keep prostate cancer away. A tomato-rich diet leads to a reduced risk of heart disease by reducing blood cholesterol and triglycerides,

Inadequate fluid and fiber can trigger constipation but tomatoes provide both nutrients and may help to prevent constipation; it supports hydration and healthy bowel movements.

It may help to combat metabolic syndrome, that is, a group of conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes, stroke and other serious health problems.

Lycopene and beta-carotene, two antioxidants found in tomatoes, have been shown to possess anticancer properties that protects against the kind of DNA damage in cells that can lead to the development of cancer and may help prevent type 2 diabetes because it has the ability to protect cells from damage, reduce inflammation, and boost the body’s defense mechanisms.

Tomato contains vitamin C and beta-carotene that supports the immune system and increase blood lycopene levels and the movement of sperm in men, aiding fertility. Also, the vitamin K in tomato aids blood clot and helps maintain strong bones in older adults.

Tomato helps prevent kidney and gall bladder stones, work as a disinfectant to protect the body from diarrhea and reduce the incidence of lower urinary tract symptoms. It also improves the appearance and texture of hair by strengthening the tufts of hair and increasing its luster while revitalizing hair growth.

Drinking tomato juice daily helps to improve the overall appearance of the skin in a short period of time.

However, eating raw and fresh tomatoes has its risks; fresh tomatoes can have germs like Listeria or Salmonella which cause food borne illnesses; to avoid such, you can cook your tomato instead of eating raw. Also, tomatoes may worsen existing conditions like gastroesophageal reflux or migraine, so getting medical advice may be required to determine tomato intake.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE