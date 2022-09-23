TMC organises medical outreach in Iseyin

THE Muslim Congress (TMC) has organised free medical service for the people of Iseyin, headquarters of Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State, as part of a three-day outreach programme to commemorate the World Patient Safety Day.

Part of the activities of the programme were a safety trek across Iseyin, community service, mass reorientation for nation building and spiritual rejuvenation between Friday, 16 and Sunday, 18 September.

The organisation, led by the state coordinator, Alhaji Daud Oladosu, also paid courtesy visits to personalities in the town, including the Chief Imam, Sheikh Abdul Hakeem Olajori.

While addressing the beneficiaries of the health outreach, Alhaji Oladosu urged the people of Oyo State to maintain safety in all their activities.

“This way, we are all supporting the effort of the United Nations in global peace advocacy towards a habitable environment in line with the Vision 2030 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” he said.

The Oyo TMC coordinator reminded Muslims in Iseyin that it was essential to maintain physical fitness, personal hygiene and frequent checkup to prevent illnesses.

He discouraged visits to quacks and self-medication in the management of personal health.

Other dignitaries visited were Dr AbdulFatai Shittu and Alhaji Luqman Olajide, a popular Islamic scholar.

During the courtesy visit on him, the Chief Imam of Iseyin, Sheikh Abdul Hakeem Olajori, applauded TMC for its various activities which focus on reformation of Muslims and all members of the society.

According to him, the impact of the organisation is felt in the society.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE