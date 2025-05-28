My administration guided by clear vision — Gov Bago

Niger Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago says the last two years of his administration have been guided by clear vision and purpose, executing a forward-thinking agenda aimed at repositioning the State to become a model of sustainable growth and innovation in Nigeria.

The Governor, through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, to mark his two years in office, says the State is undergoing a strategic and transformative development.

He maintains that his administration has steered the affairs of the State with distinctive ambition, passion, vigour, and commitment since his assumption of office on the 29th of May 2023.

The Governor observes that the numerous achievements recorded in various sectors like Agriculture, Infrastructure and urban renewal, Education, Health, Economic empowerment among youths and women, transportation, and Security among others are hinged on a collective effort.

“The achievements made so far are testaments of a shared vision and collective will of the people. The building of New Niger is on, and my administration remains committed to it,” he said.

He expresses appreciation to the residents of Niger State for their trust, understanding, and support, adding that the two-year anniversary is a moment for both gratitude and renewed dedication to building a future of resilience and property.

The Governor also commends Journalists and media organisations for their relentless contributions and sacrifices in promoting the developmental strides of his administration in the past two years.

He enjoins them to rededicate themselves to effective and objective reportage, while maintaining ethical standards of the profession, stressing that his administration is always open, and will welcome constructive criticism towards the overall development of the state.

The Governor further reaffirms his commitment to inclusive governance and execution of people-oriented policies and programmes that will uplift every citizen.

