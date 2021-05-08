Tipper drivers, commercial motorcyclists clash in Ondo over killed Okada rider

Pandemonium broke out on Saturday in Akure, Ondo State capital, when Tippers drivers protested over the burning of their truck by some commercial motorcycle riders in the town.

The tipper drivers were said to take laws into their hands, attacking motorcyclists they see plying the High court road, where the incident happened.

According to a source, the Tipper broke down during a torrential rain on Friday evening and the owner left the vehicle there on the road for the rain subdue.

He, however, said a commercial motorcycle rider rammed into the vehicle during the rain and died on the spot with his passenger.

This infuriated the Okada riders in the area and set the Tipper ablaze beyond repair while the Tippers drivers Association were said to be angered by the development started attacking motorcyclists in the area.

The popular High Court road was blocked while motorists and motorcycle riders avoided, with residents scampering for safety.

It however, took the intervention of the police to restore normalcy in the area, while the Special Adviser to the state governor on Security matters, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, visited the area to appeal to the two sides.

