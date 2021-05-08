7 policemen feared killed, 2 vehicles burnt, 5 police rifles missing in River checkpoints attacks

The Rivers State Command of the Nigeria Police has released a detailed account of the Friday night attacks by gunmen on some police checkpoints and stations in some parts of the state.

A press statement by the spokesman of the command, Nnamdi Omoni said there were three of such mindless attacks at three different points namely; special checkpoint at Choba bridge Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rumuji Police station in Emohua Local Government and Elimgbu Police station in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

In the surprising attack at Choba, two Policemen on duty were killed and a private car belonging to one of the policemen set ablaze.

According to Omoni, a stiff resistance by the Police prevented the hoodlums from gaining access into the police station and in the course of the exchange of fire, two of the attackers were fatally wounded on the spot.

“In the third attack at Elimgbu Police Station, they were equally resisted by the Police, though three officers were killed in that attack, the serious fire engagement made them abandon their bullet-riddled Hilux van, while they escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds with a snatched Sienna bus.

“The continued engagement by the Police, also forced them to abandon the Sienna car they were using to escape at the Refinery junction, while they escaped with bullet wounds.

In the meantime, the corpses of the fallen heroes have been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary, while the Commissioner of Police, CP. Eboka Friday, who led members of his management team and tactical commanders to the respective scenes this morning for an on-the-spot assessment, has launched a serious manhunt for the preparators to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice,” the command added.

The PPRO augmented that calm has returned to the command and that the Commissioner of Police has entered a security meeting with his team, as security has been further strengthened in all the police formations in the state, including other critical public and private infrastructure.

The statement went on; “It is pertinent to note, that in all three attacks carried out last night, no Police Station/formation was burnt. Regrettably, a total of five assault rifles were lost in the incident.

The public is hereby enjoined to increase their security consciousness and report any person or persons with gun wounds to the nearest Police Station.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE