Immediate Past Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the initiative to restore the mutually beneficial economic relationship between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), describing it as a key win in economic diplomacy.

Reacting to President Tinubu’s meeting with the leadership of the UAE on his way back from the BRICS summit in India, Omo-Agege, who is also the Delta State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said restoring and strengthening mutually beneficial economic relationships is pivotal to the return to sustainable development.

In a press statement issued by Mr Sunny Areh, Media Adviser to Senator Omo-Agege, the APC chieftain stated that it takes a bold vision and aggressive diplomacy to revive the important economic relationship between both countries, which will ultimately see the restoration of direct flights and the lifting of the visa ban.

“Economic diplomacy is a crucial component of the bid to bring Nigeria’s economy back on the path of growth.

We need to harness the opportunities inherent in our relationship with major economic centres. That is why President Tinubu’s initiative and success recorded in his meeting with the leadership of the UAE are commendable.

“It reinforces my confidence and belief in the President that he can lead Nigeria out of the present economic doldrums and onto the path of prosperity. Again, I believe Nigerians will find this an affirmation that they made the right choice in voting him as our President on February 26,” Sen. Omo-Agege said.

He urged the National Assembly and all Nigerians who genuinely desire a better society to rally around President Tinubu.

“The task of rebuilding our economy is a huge one. It requires getting the private sector and the international business community to buy into the project.

Thankfully, our President has succeeded in doing that. With the confidence of the business community in Nigeria’s president and his economic policies, we are on track to becoming a major investment destination once again,” Omo-Agege stated.

