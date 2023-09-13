Over 1,000 women of the Nimo community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State have protested against their traditional ruler, Igwe Max Ike Oliobi, and the leadership of the community town union over alleged “land grabbing” and “highhandedness.”.

The women threatened that if the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, does not urgently intervene and address their challenges, they will have no other option but to embark on a naked protest against the community leadership.

The women stormed the State Government House along the Enugu-Onitsha motorway in Awka on Wednesday with placards calling on the state government to end the activities of the traditional ruler and the town union executive, adding that if the leadership did not stop selling the community land, the actions might trigger a communal war in no time.

The placards read, ‘The current leadership of Nimo Town Union Development must go; Nimo Town Union Leadership is our subject and therefore has no right to sell or negotiate our land, among others.’

Addressing journalists shortly after the protest, Mrs Ifeoma Ezeozue, who spoke on behalf of the women, said the protest was against the way and manner in which their ancestral farmlands are being sold out indiscriminately without future consideration.

Ezeozue accused the leaders of turning the community into their personal property and alleged that the leaders were also using security personnel to harass and intimidate anybody, especially the youths who spoke against their orders.

According to her, Nimo accession farm lands are being sold out indiscriminately without our notice. We no longer go to farms because there is no more land to farm.

They want to force us into prostitution. They have declared sit-at-home in the Nimo community because we now wake up every day and stay idle at home without any engagement. Farming is one of our major sources of livelihood in the area.

So, our coming here today, in front of the State Government House, is to register our vulnerable conditions before the Governor to help us address the problem. We want peace in the Nimo community, Ezeozue appealed.

Responding on behalf of the Government, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Solo Chukwulubelu, appealed to the women to remain calm, assuring them that the government under Prof. Soludo will address their demands without delay.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the protest letter was warmly received by the SSG shortly after the event.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

36 states get N1.51trn allocation in six months, says NEITI

34.5 per cent of the total N4.37 trillion crude oil revenue amounting to N1.51 trillion was shared among the 36 states of the federation between…

Inside Lagos Blue Rail Line train where comfort, pleasure, pain meet

In this report, Saturday Tribune’s TOLA ADENUBI joined the train ride from Mile 2 to…

Leaked s3x video shared without my consent, I’ll take legal action — Moyo Lawal

Popular Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, has finally broken the silence over her leaked sex video going viral on…

Why I visited K1 in Ijebu —Osupa

Fuji music star, Saheed Osupa, may have taken a bold step that may finally put an end to the age-long feud between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Seyi names worst dressed housemates

Evicted Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has revealed two housemates that are worst dressed in…

UFC: ‘I hate losing, but…’, Adesanya breaks silence after shocking defeat

Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter Israel Adesanya has finally broken his silence over his shocking belt loss to…