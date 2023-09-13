As the Supreme Court sets to adjudicate on the judgement delivered by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the Diaspora Action For Democracy in Africa (DADA) has called on the Apex Court to restore the hope of Nigerians in the Judiciary.

In a statement signed by Mr Uche Martin on Wednesday in Abuja, DADA noted that the decision of the Appeal Court to uphold the result of the 2023 Presidential election has disappointed many Nigerians.

The Africans in Diaspora-based organisations said that reports of glaring irregularities and non-conformity to the 2022 Electoral Act by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are regrettable and deeply troubling.

The group, however, expressed confidence that the Nigeria Supreme Court will uphold Nigeria’s constitution about the several issues raised at the Tribunal.

The group further said that available reports indicate that the tribunal did not base its decision on points of Law but rather lends credence to widespread suspicion that the Judges have been compromised or coerced.

This development has dashed the hopes of millions of Nigerians who believed in the Independence of the judiciary. It was further noted that this is a watershed moment in the country’s history where the popular notion that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man appears more like a myth than reality.

The group therefore urged the apex court to restore the hope of Nigerians in the Judiciary by dispensing justice fairly and without bias, guided by the Constitution and based on the merits of the cases presented, and not employing superfluous technicalities that undermine true justice.

“This decision of PEPT has deflated the morale of millions of Nigerians who cast their votes in the hope of obtaining the good governance the country desperately needs to emerge from the hardship and suffering the masses are experiencing”, the group stated.

“We hope that the PEPT judgement will be carefully reviewed at the Supreme Court, and the apex court will be strong defenders of the Constitution and issue an objective and fair judgement, without bias or favour, based on the evidence presented before it.

“We also appeal to all Nigerians to remain calm but vigilant as active citizens.

“We have previously expressed concern at limitations placed on freedom of the Press, freedom of citizens to peaceful protest, and other human rights violations.





“The absence of these fundamental freedoms is signalling that democracy in the Nigerian State is in regression, a situation that should never be allowed to fester or be perpetuated by any means,” the group stressed.

