Ahead of the Inauguration of a new administration slated for Monday , Security Forces have effected massive development of their Personnel and equipments in the Nation’s Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja and its environments

This came just as they have also condoned off the Three Arms zone housing the National Assembly, the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, the Supreme Court and the popular Eagle Square, the Venue of the inauguration.

Investigation by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that the security forces comprising the Military,, the Department of State Services, DSS, the Nigeria Police Force NPF, Nigerian Customs Service NCS, Nigerian Immigration Service NIS and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have been mobilizing their personnel and equipment to the Mayor’s Federal Capital Territory in the past fews days ahead of ceremony being attended by many foreign Jesus of governments and Diplomants

According to findings, the personnel and equipment were deployed to man strategic locations within and around the city to ensure a hitch-free exercise All the entry points in to the city were being manned by stern looking armed security personnel who conduct random’ “stop and search” on vehicles

Also the venue of the official Inauguration, the popular Eagle Square is currently wearing a new look following a general renovation affected pm it which had already been marled a” No Go Area” by the security forces