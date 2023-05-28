Ahead of the Inauguration of a new administration slated for Monday , Security Forces have effected massive development of their Personnel and equipments in the Nation’s Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja and its environments
This came just as they have also condoned off the Three Arms zone housing the National Assembly, the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, the Supreme Court and the popular Eagle Square, the Venue of the inauguration.
Investigation by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that the security forces comprising the Military,, the Department of State Services, DSS, the Nigeria Police Force NPF, Nigerian Customs Service NCS, Nigerian Immigration Service NIS and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have been mobilizing their personnel and equipment to the Mayor’s Federal Capital Territory in the past fews days ahead of ceremony being attended by many foreign Jesus of governments and Diplomants
According to findings, the personnel and equipment were deployed to man strategic locations within and around the city to ensure a hitch-free exercise
All the entry points in to the city were being manned by stern looking armed security personnel who conduct random’ “stop and search” on vehicles
coming and going outside the city
READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
When the Nigerian Tribune visited places such as Zuba, Gbwagbwalada,Kugbo/ Mararaba/Nyayan entry points to the Nation’s Capital city, heavy presence of security forces of personnel and equipment were felt everywhere
Also the venue of the official Inauguration, the popular Eagle Square is currently wearing a new look following a general renovation affected pm it which had already been marled a” No Go Area” by the security forces
Also echoing the earlier assurance of the Inspector General Of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba on the tight security arrangements for the successful conduct of the ceremony, , the Force Public Relations Officer CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi’ said that the Police had done all that were needed to be done and that the May 29th would come and passed away like any other day in the history of the country saying that the was cause for concern over security arrangements for the inuaguration
According to him, ‘ Nigerians and other Nationals should not entertain any fear, they should be law abiding and go about their normal business, no cause for concern over security matters
The DSS had also assured the members of the Public not to entertain any fear about security saying that the Services was working in conjunction with other sister security Agencies to ensure adequate security nationwide before, during and after the exercise
Discussion about this post