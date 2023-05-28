Controversial actor Uche Madugawu has shared new pictures of himself, revealing his new identity and renaming himself as ‘queen of Lasgidi.

Uche posted his new pics on his Instagram page on Sunday, 28th March 2023, where he said he was no more hiding again.

He wrote :

“I’m Finally representing my TRUE IDENTITY, no more hiding again… Na me be the Queen of LASGIDI, the Queen is here, Queen Uche Maduagwu, Queen of LASGIDI.”