The member representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Prince Olaide Akinremi, has charged beneficiaries of training and grants for micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises to remain steadfast in their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying plans were afoot to continue with interventionist programmes for their benefit.

Hon. Olaide Akinremi, popularly known as Jagaban, gave the charge while speaking at the closing ceremony of the latest in the series of training, empowerment, and support programmes for the people of Ibadan North constituency, held at Prince Akinremi Jagaban Hall in Samonda, Ibadan, on Friday.

Akinremi said that the two-day programme was a furtherance of his desire to keep empowering and benefiting his constituents, especially the widows, petty traders, and artisans from markets across the Ibadan North constituency.

The 300 beneficiaries were trained and given starter kits and financial support to start their businesses, while the women received grants of varying amounts to support their businesses.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon. Akinremi said traders and small business owners were “a very important part of society,” pointing out that “they are creative and are able to make whatever they receive profitable and benefit society.”

He said, “You receive a little push and make the most of it by making it profitable. Some people receive the same kind of support and amount of money and end up being champions at beer parlours and so on. So, we will keep supporting you and your micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises as much as possible.

“Keep hope alive and keep supporting the renewed hope agenda of the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Federal Government will keep designing interventionist programmes to ease the hardship while the government works towards providing lasting solutions.”

He noted that, in addition to his primary role as a legislator, he had supported citizens of Oyo State regardless of their local government of origin to secure employment, receive grants, and receive other kinds of assistance to make their lives better livable and thereby improve the economy of Oyo State as a whole.

A statement by Michael Adegbuyi, Special Assistant (Media & Publicity) to Hon. Akiremi, stated that the 300 beneficiaries of the latest empowerment scheme were “in furtherance of Prince Akinremi Jagaban’s numerous empowerment support programmes for his people, and it is targeted at traders, market men, and women, alongside widows in his constituency, with a substantial amount of money earmarked for the beneficiaries.”

Adegbuyi said several hundred small and medium-scale business owners thriving around markets and different business hubs in Ibadan North Federal Constituency have benefited from the programme, which has been a continuous scheme since Akinremi became a federal lawmaker.

