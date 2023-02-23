From: Ishola Michael, Bauchi

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has described as heresy the infamous slogan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu called “èmi lokan”.

Emilokan which literally translates, “it is my turn”, was popularized by Bola Tinubu in all his campaign outings to mean it is his turn to be President.

However, in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle @YakubDogara, the former Speaker said that it is a sin of heresy for anyone to say it is his/her turn to be President as power belongs to God and He gives it to whoever He wishes.

Yakubu Dogara argued that the most generous persons are those who give silently without hope of praise or reward.

According to him, “Doing things for others and demanding that they pay you back amounts to doing the right things for the wrong reasons- the very definition of heresy. Is it said that, “the most truly generous persons are those who give silently without hope of praise or reward.” #emilokanisheresy

The former Speaker added that, “As we go to the polls remember that we can not put a set of people, half addicted to rage and the other half addicted to delirium, into leadership and still hope that we can rise above the contradictions which define their very nature; for they will only reproduce themselves.”

He stressed that,”Note also that democracy anywhere does not give permission to its citizens to be their worst selves. A people who knowingly suborn the gormless into leadership positions have wittingly or unwittingly resolved never to rise. Come on Nigeria, we are better than this!

Yakubu Dogara stated that although the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not perfect, but argued that nations are build by imperfect men and women.

He concluded that, “Of course, I am acutely aware that Atiku Abubakar is not perfect but noted that throughout history, the task of building nations have always fallen on the shoulders of imperfect men & women. My only point is that the best of us must not be led by the worst of us. Atiku Abubakar remains the best.”