Hakeem Gbadamosi, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has charged the people of the State to rise strong and defeat the frustrations at the filling stations and the Automated Teller Machines (ATM) occasioned by the fuel and naira scarcity.

Akeredolu who frowned over the ill-timed cash swap policy and the artificial scarcity of fuel said they are both lethal injections deliberately administered to demarket the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, create an uncontrollable crisis in the nation and finally frustrate the 2023 general elections.

The governor who stated this in a State Broadcast aired on electronic media outlets in the state on Thursday morning, described the Cash Swap Policy and the artificial fuel scarcity as a dagger drawn at the heart of the ruling APC on the eve of the elections in order to destroy the party and the governments it controls at the Federal and State levels.

Akeredolu noted that the Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is at the center of all the darts and arrows of the current misnomer in Nigeria.

The governor said Tinubu represents the new Nigeria the people envisaged, noted that the central purpose of the controversial Cash Swap Policy and artificial fuel scarcity was to frustrate the popularity and renowned acceptability of the APC Presidential candidate across all tribes and religions in this country.

“The goal is to truncate the election and deny the country the service of a true patriot, an endowed visionary with proven record of character, knowledge, leadership and performance.

“It is also an attempt to abuse the principle of rotational presidency by denying a section of this country its legitimate right thereby fuelling ethnic disaffection and creating a grave constitutional crisis in the country.” Governor Akeredolu said.

While empathising with the people, the Governor said first-hand experience as well as credible reports he has received, indicated the painful and humiliating daily experiences of the people across all commercial banks and ATM centers, as well as the queues at filling stations across the state and the entire country.

He lamented that the experiences of the people in rural areas are better imagined with the magnitude of the unpalatable experiences at the city centers.

Recall that in the course of these circumstances, I have offered clear and unequivocal statements as our stand on this dangerous and unfortunate adventure.





“For us as a government, our stand then and even today remains the same. We are convinced that both the ill-timed Cash Swap Policy and the artificial scarcity of fuel are both lethal injections deliberately administered to demarket government, create an uncontrollable crisis in the nation, brew disaffection between the people and government and finally frustrate the 2023 general elections.

“To say the least, it is a dagger drawn at the heart of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the eve of the elections in order to destroy it and the governments it controls at the Federal and State levels.

“As the nation trudges on, our resolve to deepen democracy and good governance must remain unflinching and abiding.

“Despite the desperate efforts by selfish and subversive elements within government, to destroy the multiparty politics in Nigeria, the dividends of good governance brought to the people by the All Progressives Congress (APC) remain indelible in the recent history of our state in particular and the nation in general.

“You have witnessed the serious impacts of our administration in Ondo State in the last six years through our life changing policies, massive projects and unending activities.

“You have also seen our dedication both as APC political party and government, to our vision, mission and promises of life abundant for the good people of Ondo State.

“You have witnessed our abiding faith and confidence in the inner strength and potentials of our people. You are witnesses to the full deployment of all our God given talents, knowledge and capabilities, in service of Ondo state, to the best of our ability.

“The same can be said of the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is at the center of all the darts and arrows of the current misnomer in Nigeria because he represents the new Nigeria we all envisage.

“The central purpose is to frustrate his popularity and renowned acceptability across all tribes and religions in this country. The goal is to truncate the election and deny the country the service of a true patriot, an endowed visionary with proven record of character, knowledge, leadership and performance.

“It is also an attempt to abuse the principle of rotational presidency by denying a section of this country its legitimate right thereby fuelling ethnic disaffection and creating a grave constitutional crisis in the country.

“As your governor, my duty to you at this time of great confusion and frustration, is therefore to provide you with a clear vision of the path of redemption and hope.

“It is to charge you all to shake off the artificial frustration and the temporary barriers on your way to choose a President who represents hope and assured brighter days ahead.

“My message to you is that despite all the well-planned intrigues to deny you of your democratic rights and the future and prosperity of your offsprings, which Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu represents, I urge you to troop out massively and vote for the APC on Saturday.

“This is the time to separate the past from the future. For us in Ondo State, this is our time to vote a President who identifies with our challenges and who would help us to actualize our on-going plan for the establishment of Ondo Deep Sea Port and Massive Industrial Revolution, tackle youth unemployment, achieve our dream of State Police to solve our insecurity problem and ensure human capacity development. It is time to set a new flag and make Nigeria great.”

Akeredolu who urged the people to eschew provocation and violence before, during and after the election said “maintain peace and civility. Go out and vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of Federal Republic of Nigeria and all other candidates of APC into the Senate and House of Representatives. You are also enjoined to vote for APC candidates at that election.”