Chisom Udoye emerges ‘Face of Zandas’ queen for 2023

By Rotimi Ige

After a rigorous selection process spanning months of various activities, Chisom Udoye has emerged as the winner of the Face Of Zandas Global Resources beauty (FOZGL) competition, taking home the grand prize of two million naira.

Zandas Global Resources Limited, a cosmetics brand that focuses on empowering their target audience with products designed to help them discover their authentic individuality, hosted the grand finale of its maiden edition of the competition on Saturday, February 18, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel.

The event featured top-notch performances from talented star artists such as Iyanya, Charles Okocha and up-coming talent Kums and Byno who thrilled the audience with their scintillating performances. The audience was treated to an unforgettable experience as they watched the winners emerge from the FOZGL competition.

The first runner-up was Jadesola Ayeola, who won 1.5 million naira, while Pearl Benedict emerged as the second runner-up, with a prize of one million naira. Anyanwu Kelechi and Anita Nwaokoru were awarded the third and fourth runner-up positions, respectively of which they were awarded five hundred thousand naira each.

The competition, which had over 50 entries, required participants to have up to three thousand followers on IG/Tiktok, purchase a product and make a social media post of themselves, stating why they deserve to be the face of ZGL. The initial selection was based on their excellent presentation and demonstrated understanding of the brand and its objectives. Upon selection, the participants underwent trainings, lectures and tasks to help prepare them for their future in the digital space as influencersand digipreneurs. The final selection was performance based, in line with the metrics previously set by an independent faculty, Thrive Nigeria Limited, a digital media and marketing company based in Lagos, who are the event organizing partners of the FOZGL competition.

The FOZGL grand finale was also an opportunity for Zandas Global Resources to unveil its newest skincare addition, the X7 face and body scrub. A blend of natural exfoliants, the scrub helps users feel rejuvenated and achieve clear, radiant skin.

The Face of ZGL competition was aimed at providing an enabling platform and helping young aspiring models, influencers and digipreneurs find the initial push into a very competitive space without compromise. We are happy to have achieved that, and we congratulate all the winners.”

Speaking to journalists, a representative of management of the company said, "The Face of ZGL competition was aimed at providing an enabling platform and helping young aspiring models, influencers and digipreneurs find the initial push into a very competitive space without compromise. We are happy to have achieved that, and we congratulate all the winners."