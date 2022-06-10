On secret societies in Nigeria

Ombatse cult murdered 30 policemen in Alakyo, Nassarawa State according to BBC news. If my memory serves me right, Ombatse cult also killed not less than six SSS operatives self-styled DSS. alongside 30 policemen according to State Security Service (Nigeria) by Wikipedia on Google search engine.

There are many secret societies in Nigeria; some of them are Ogboni, Ekine, Okonkwo, Ozo, Ekpe etc. Secret societies have also been beneficial to Nigeria, for example, in pre-colonial administration in Nigeria, they sold convicts for heinous crimes into slavery, they administered justice and performed cultural and religious functions.

From 1942 to 1948, Ekpe Owo and Idiong Secret societies murdered 157 people in Abak and Opobo districts in present day South-South Nigeria. Nigeria’s colonial Government Police got suspects arrested; they were arraigned in court and were sentenced to death. 70 of the convicts were executed between 1947 and 1948. This menace is famously called leopard menace and Geoffrey .I. Nwaka in his article titled Secret Societies and Colonial Change: A Nigerian Example gave an in-depth account of leopard menace.

Nigeria’s 1999 constitution as amended in section 318, paragraph C defines secret society thus: “Secret society” includes any society, association, group or body of persons (whether registered or not) that their activities are not known to the public at large, the names of whose members are kept secret and whose meetings and other activities are held in secret. Another Section of Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended) states in section 137, number 1, paragraph (h)- That a person shall not be qualified for election to the office of president if he is a member of any secret society.

Michael Adetayo Adegbola,

Ibadan.





