The Chairman of Patriotic Leaders Forum, Ondo State chapter, Dr. Adekunle Lawal, has raised some reasons why President Bola Tinubu did not visit the State Government House during his last visit to the state.

President Tinubu had paid a condolence visit to the family of the late governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in Owo, few days after he was buried, and chose to use a playground in Ijapo Estate, for other activities.

Lawal, in a statement, said the President’s action could signal his disapproval of the election bid of Governor Aiyedatiwa in November.

“Ondo state has remained a relaxing home for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu even before becoming the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He is the National Leader of his party the APC and is also seen and respected as a father figure in the entire South West. He visits former Governors of the State and Government House regularly.

“Ondo State Government House ground is usually a place where special dignitaries including presidents are been received and their public activated hosted.

“But President Tinubu’s recent visit to the state has raised eyebrows among political leaders and citizens alike, as it seems to signal his disapproval of the state Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa’s administration and ambition.

“In an unprecedented move, the President chose to use a playground in Ijapo Estate instead of the usual government house ground for his public activities.

“This decision has been interpreted as a big snub to the sitting governor, indicating that the President is not pleased with his performance in the State.

“As the 2024 elections draw near, many are speculating that the President’s visit and his decision to use an alternative venue for his activities and snubbing the the Government House may be an indication of his support for a different candidate from the governor. “

Furthermore, Lawal said: “It remains to be seen what implications these developments will have on the state’s political landscape.

“In any case, the President’s visit and his subtle message to the governor have certainly stirred the pot and added fuel to the already tense political atmosphere in the state.

“Only time will tell how this situation will play out, and what it means for the future of the state’s political leadership.”