The Nigerian Air Force High Command on Sunday said that in continuation of efforts to reduce to the barest minimum the activities of crude oil thieves and oil pipeline vandals, the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe, on Friday destroyed illegal oil refining sites at Krakama and Temakiri in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Sunday by Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet

The statement explained that both locations were barely 50 km Southwest of Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

According to it, “ar both Krakrama and Temakiri, active illegal oil refining sites were observed with Cotonou Boats sighted nearby with the probable intent to illegally siphon crude oil from the sites.

“The two Illegal sites, as well as the boats were subsequently struck, engulfed in flames and destroyed.

“The armed reconnaissance was also extended to Abisse and Omoma, but only abandoned illegal refining sites were observed.

The service assured that efforts to rid the Niger Delta region of the activities of oil thieves by the NAF and other security agencies remained on course and would continue until total success is achieved.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE