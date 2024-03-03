The Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Ogun State, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo at the weekend revealed how a former Governor of the State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, was instrumental to his becoming the traditional ruler and paramount ruler of the kingdom

The monarch who gave the vivid accounts of his journey to the revered throne of his forefathers while speaking at the special award and luncheon which was part of the activities to mark this year’s annual Lisabi Festival celebration, expressed appreciation for Osoba’s role towards his emergence.

Oba Gbadebobo who was flanked by his Olori and Chief Osoba, who is also the Akinrogun of Egbaland, recalled that the former Governor was the first person to put a telephone call across to inform him to start preparing for the royal stood after the passage of Oba Oyebade Lipede.

He pointed out that following the involvement of Chief Osoba, the genuine zeal and love towards him, he was spurred and hence, decided to show interest and commitment in attaining royal seat of his forefathers.

According to him, ‘I want to appreciate the role of Akinrogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, who was the first person to call me to get prepare for the throne after the passage of Oba Oyebade Lipede.

“He called to congratulate me and tell me to start preparing for the stool. I now said am ready to take heritage of my forefathers.”

The former military officer who turned royal father pointed out that in the history of Egbaland, he was the first traditional ruler to maintain one wife, saying that even his late father who was a traditional ruler in the Kingdom paraded ten wives.

The monarch appreciated his wife for tolerating him even after over five decades of marriage, pointing out that this is even inspite of his profession as a soldier, businessman and traditional ruler, stressing that he would continue in ensuring that peace does not lack in his domain.

The monarch also expressed the high level of unity and cooperation among the traditional rulers in Egbaland and beyond, and specifically appreciated the Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola for equally injecting love among the traditional rulers in the Kingdom and beyond through his conduct.

Speaking on the awards bestowed on some Egba indigenes, Oba Gbadebo stated that the award became necessary to show appreciation to the awardees in view of their individuals’ contributions to the growth of Egbaland, the State and the country in general, assuring that it was going to be a continuous exercise.

Speaking earlier the Chairman Planning Committee of the Lisabi Festival, Chief Rasheed Raji explained that the celebration was an annual event organized to bring all Egba sons and daughters’ home and abroad together with the view to showcasing robust and rich culture and tradition of Egba Kingdom