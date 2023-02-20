Sandra Nwaokolo

Senator Aliyu Wamakko of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed confidence in the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, stating that he will win the upcoming presidential election on the first ballot.

This was revealed in a statement released on Monday by Dr Danladi Bako, Chairman of the Publicity Committee of the Sokoto State APC gubernatorial campaign council.

Wamakko reportedly made the statement during a press briefing in Sokoto on Sunday, where he commended President Muhammadu Buhari for endorsing Tinubu for the presidential ticket while he was out of the country in Addis Ababa.

According to Bako, Wamakko reiterated that Buhari’s endorsement of Tinubu showed his leadership qualities and boosted the morale of all APC members across the country as they prepare for the general elections on February 25.

In addition to his confidence in Tinubu’s presidential candidacy, Wamakko, who is also the APC Senatorial candidate for Sokoto North, assured Nigerians that he would win his seat and ensure that the party wins all three Senatorial seats in Sokoto, as well as the majority of the House of Representatives seats.

He also reiterated his belief that the APC will occupy the Sokoto State Government House by May 29, 2023.

The APC had a successful Presidential and Governorship rally in Sokoto last week.