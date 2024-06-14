A Nigerian businessman, Hadi Al-Mustapha, has rallied support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following moves to ensure autonomy for local governments in the country.

Al-Mustapha, in a statement issued to commemorate Democracy Day, also commended the president for taking the right but tough decisions to reposition the country economically and deepen democracy in the country.

He said, ”The president is taking the right decisions and everyone must support the administration. We have finished elections and the time for politics is over, it is time to rebuild Nigeria and everyone must play their part.

“The administration is fighting for local government autonomy and it is commendable. It’s a tough and courageous decision. If it succeeds, it will be a new dawn for democracy in Nigeria and for the rural dwellers in the country who will feel the positive impact of democracy.

“That is not all, the president is also tackling the economic challenges boldly and steadily, and i am sure that very soon we will start seeing results. People should be patient with this administration so that Nigeria can get out of the woods. Everybody, no matter your political party, should support the government because this is not time for the usual politics politicians like to play. This is the time to rebuild Nigeria.”

Al-Mustapha stated further, “I’m not a politician and don’t belong to any political party, but i feel compelled to make this appeal because of the courageous steps of the Tinubu administration.”

He urged politicians to be more patriotic and “stop negative and destructive criticism that can slow down governance, and focus on rebuilding Nigeria by offering advice and constructive criticism to the government.”

He said the Tinubu administration has shown itself to be a listening administration and politicians and opinion leaders should take advantage by offering meaningful and progressive criticism of government, “not the bitter, acidic and disruptive comments.”

And We pray— “O GOD of all creation, grant this our one request, help us to build a nation where no man is OPPRESSED”.

