A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Oyo state, Benedict Akika has eased acute water and electricity supply in Oluyole area with provision of boreholes and power generating set worth millions of naira.

The project which was commissioned Thursday by the Chairman, Oluyole Local government, Engr. Akeem Olatunji has in attendance hundreds of beneficiaries including members of the Nigerian Beauticians/Hairdressers Association (NBHA) Oyo State.

The beneficiaries expressed delight over the gesture of the donor noting their past gory experiences.

The founder of the NBHA, Chief Mrs Olubunmi Adesanya described Akika as a compassionate political leader.

According to her, As usual, I thought that AgbaAkin is like some politicians who makes promises but renege on their promises. Agba’Akin Benedict Akika is a dependable and reliable person.

I thank God for being alive today and I appreciate God for bringing AgbaAkin to us as father”,

Speaking in the same vein, the President of the association, Chief Mrs Toyin Oladapo expressed delight for the wonderful deeds of Chief Benedict Akika to the people of Oyo State and most especially to Nigerian Beauticians/Hairdressers Association (NBHA) Oyo State.

“Chief was introduced to the association as a patron in one of our branches but we thank God for having as a strong pillar for the association in Oyo State”, she stated.

While commissioning, the Executive Chairman of Oluyole Local Government, Engr Akeem Olatunji commended the humanity services of Chief Benedict Akika in Oyo State through Omituntun Benedict Foundation which has assisted the government led by His Excellency, Engr Seyi Makinde, the Executive Governor of Oyo State.

Also, he promised in his personal capacity to also extend support to the Nigeria Beauticians/Hairdressers Association (NBHA) Oyo State.

The community of Opeere and Oluyole Local Government though the Baale appreciated the donor, Oloye Benedict Akika for the gesture which shall serve the entire community.

In response, Chief Benedict Akika expresses his happiness and joy for the promised fulfillment, unity in the association and that of Oluyole Local Government.

He noted that the borehole is majorly to the community and support to the sustainable agenda of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

