Tinubu will win Rivers easily in 2027 — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election in Rivers State with ease, urging the people to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) at all levels.

The Minister spoke on Thursday during a town hall meeting in Abonnema, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, saying the political structure being mobilised across the state was firmly behind Tinubu and other APC candidates.

He urged the people to support Tinubu’s re-election bid, as well as the APC governorship candidate, Kingsley Chinda, and other candidates seeking election into the Senate, House of Representatives and Rivers State House of Assembly.

Wike said the APC had become the strongest political platform for the forthcoming elections, insisting that voting for candidates outside the party in the area would amount to wasting votes.

He specifically cautioned the people against supporting a son of the area contesting the governorship election on the platform of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), arguing that the party lacked the political strength to win the presidency or governorship.

“I know one of your sons is running for governorship under NDC. We want our son to be governor, but we must be realistic. As it is today, he cannot be under that party. It is not possible,” he said.

Wike argued that the people should distinguish between emotional attachment to a candidate and the political realities of winning an election, noting that the area already had a governorship candidate and a deputy governor from its political fold under the APC.

The former Rivers governor also dismissed the prospects of opposition parties challenging Tinubu in 2027, citing the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the difficulty of building a formidable opposition coalition.

“Talking about the crisis in the PDP, I have said it will be difficult for us to present a credible presidential candidate that can challenge this election. Therefore, there is no need to bother ourselves. Let us continue to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Wike defended Tinubu’s economic policies, particularly the removal of the fuel subsidy, describing the decision as a demonstration of political courage and leadership.

He acknowledged that the policies had brought hardship to Nigerians but maintained that the sacrifices were temporary and necessary to reposition the country, adding that previous administrations had avoided taking such decisions because of their potential political consequences.

“Leadership is key. This country requires leadership with courage. Our problem has been leadership,” he said.

Wike cited former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as having questioned whether a conventional politician would take such politically risky decisions while seeking a second term. He added that the President’s policies would yield positive results when fully implemented.

The Minister also credited the Tinubu administration with improving federal revenue allocations to states and local governments, noting that local government chairmen now had greater financial resources to execute projects.

He further claimed that Rivers State had received no fewer than 47 federal appointments under Tinubu’s administration, describing the figure as unprecedented compared with previous administrations.

Wike contrasted the appointments with what he said Rivers State received under former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari.

He also cited the completion of the Bodo-Bonny Road as one of the major benefits of the Tinubu administration to Rivers State, noting that residents who previously depended on water transportation could now travel by road.

The Minister recalled projects executed during his tenure as Rivers governor, including roads, bridges, the rehabilitation of facilities and the recognition of traditional rulers in Abonnema and surrounding communities. He challenged opposition politicians to explain their contributions to the development of Akuku-Toru.

Wike also took a swipe at opposition presidential hopefuls, particularly former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi, dismissing what he described as social media popularity and public displays of humility as insufficient qualifications for leading Nigeria.

“If it is to vote for who will be the president of social media, vote for Obi. But when you are talking about the President of Nigeria, no. This country requires leadership,” he said.

Wike urged the people of Akuku-Toru to vote for APC candidates from the presidency to the National Assembly and state legislature, insisting that the area stood to benefit more from remaining within the ruling party’s political structure.

Wike had earlier paid traditional homage to the Amanyanabo of Abonnema, HRM King Disrael Gbobo Bob-Manuel (II), who thanked him for past infrastructural interventions and expressed confidence that there would be no crisis during the election season. The Chairman of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Aboiya Bob-Fubara, also vowed to continue mobilising his people for the re-election of President Tinubu and other candidates.