Timi Frank urges US intervention over Court judgment on ADC

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Thursday, expressed concern over a recent court judgment involving the African Democratic Congress (ADC), warning that developments around the case could heighten political tension ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Frank called on the United States Government and other members of the international community to closely monitor developments in Nigeria and to encourage respect for democratic principles, judicial independence and the constitutional rights of opposition parties.

He reacted to the judgment, which, according to him, raised questions about the political future of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and the ADC.

In a statement, Frank said the judgment had raised concerns about the perception of judicial independence and the need to ensure that the courts are not seen as being influenced by political interests.

“The judiciary must stay clear of the 2027 elections. Its independence and impartiality are fundamental to the survival of our democracy,” he said.

Frank urged the Chief Justice of Nigeria to continue to uphold her constitutional responsibility as guardian of judicial independence and to ensure that public confidence in the courts is preserved.

“The judiciary must not be perceived as an extension of any government. Such a perception will erode public confidence in our democratic institutions,” he said.

He expressed hope that the Court of Appeal would review the matter, cautioning that the controversy surrounding the judgment could increase political tension if not properly addressed.

“The international community, particularly the United States, must pay close attention to developments in Nigeria,” he said. “Nigeria’s democracy and stability are important to the region, and all stakeholders should work to ensure a peaceful electoral process.”

Frank said the issue should not be viewed as concerning one individual alone, but as a broader question about the survival of Nigeria’s multiparty democracy and the right of citizens to participate freely in elections.

“If President Tinubu is genuinely popular, let him demonstrate it through free, fair and credible elections, conducted through the established mechanisms of INEC,” he said.

He urged opposition parties and their supporters not to be discouraged by the development, insisting that unity, perseverance and democratic participation remained essential to protecting the country’s political future.

He called on youths, civil society organisations, elder statesmen and former political leaders to unite in defence of judicial independence and democratic institutions.

He also cautioned political actors against celebrating the difficulties of their opponents, arguing that a precedent established in one case could affect others in future.

“No political camp should celebrate, because what happens to one political leader today could happen to another political leader tomorrow,” he said.

Frank maintained that Nigeria must not be allowed to descend into political instability because of disagreements over electoral competition.

“This must not be seen as an Atiku issue alone; it concerns the future of every Nigerian and the survival of our democracy,” he said.

“Let us unite as a country — our youths, civil society organisations, elder statesmen and former leaders — to defend democracy and prevent anarchy through the protection of judicial independence. Nigeria must not be pushed into chaos,” he added.