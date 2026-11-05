2027: Police assure INEC officials of adequate security

Nigeria Police Force has assured members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and other ad hoc personnel engaged by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of adequate security during the 2027 general elections.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Ineidu, gave the assurance on Thursday while speaking at a joint security agencies briefing organised by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in Abuja.

He said the police had conducted an extensive threat assessment and were strengthening security arrangements to protect electoral personnel before, during and after the elections.

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Ineidu explained that the police were working with INEC and other security agencies to ensure the safety of corps members and other temporary electoral workers throughout the electoral process.

He said, “In every election cycle, there are potential threats to soft targets. However, as other targets become increasingly fortified, criminals may attempt to exploit perceived vulnerabilities elsewhere.

“The Nigeria Police Force has conducted an extensive threat assessment ahead of the forthcoming general elections, and we are adequately preparing for the challenges.

“During the Osun State election, for instance, we engaged corps members, their parents and other stakeholders and assured them of our commitment to providing adequate security for all ad hoc personnel. The forthcoming general election will not be an exception.

“We are working closely with sister security agencies through the established inter-agency security arrangements. We are also engaging the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure adequate protection for corps members and other ad hoc personnel involved in the electoral process.”

The police spokesperson further disclosed that the Force would increase security deployments ahead of the elections, adding that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, had directed the immediate distribution of operational equipment and logistics.

“We are increasing deployments, while the Inspector-General of Police has directed that the distribution of operational equipment and logistics should commence immediately,” he said.

Reassuring corps members and other young Nigerians participating in the electoral process, Ineidu said their safety remained a priority for the police.

“I want to assure members of the public, particularly corps members and young Nigerians participating in the electoral process, that their safety remains a priority for the Nigeria Police Force.

“We will do everything within our capacity to ensure that those assisting in the democratic process are adequately protected,” he added.

The assurance comes amid renewed concerns over the safety of young Nigerians deployed for national assignments following recent abductions of corps members in parts of the country. Corps members also constitute a significant part of INEC’s ad hoc workforce during elections.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson warned political actors against hate speech, incitement and other forms of political violence capable of undermining the electoral process.

He disclosed that the Force had documented about 11 reported cases of hate speech and outlined actions taken in response to the incidents.

According to him, the Inspector-General of Police had directed all Commissioners of Police to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of individuals involved in such offences.

“Hate speech and incitement are criminal offences. The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has directed all Commissioners of Police to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of individuals involved in such acts,” he said.

Ineidu added that the Force had established complaint channels through which members of the public could report Commissioners of Police who failed to take appropriate action against offenders.

“We will be taking decisive action against offenders. We have also established complaint channels to ensure that where a Commissioner of Police fails to take appropriate action, such failures can be reported and addressed,” he said.