Wike to opposition: Billboard hike is for revenue, not to silence you

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has told opposition parties that the increase in billboard charges in Abuja is intended to generate revenue for development, not to silence them ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Wike spoke on Thursday during his monthly media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, following complaints by opposition parties that the rising cost of billboard spaces in the FCT could limit their ability to reach voters.

Billboards remain one of the advertising platforms used by political parties to publicise candidates and campaign messages during election periods.

However, some opposition parties have complained that the cost of securing prominent billboard spaces in the FCT has increased significantly.

Reacting to the concerns, Wike said the increase was not targeted at any political party but was part of the FCT Administration’s efforts to raise funds for infrastructure development.

“We want money. The FCT wants money, and part of us making money is through the billboards to raise our revenue.

“If we know that in a given time, people will rush the billboard and the authority feels that we will raise the funds to make more money,” he said.

The Minister said political campaigns were expensive globally and advised opposition parties to also use social media platforms to reach their supporters.

“Politics is expensive all over the world,” he said, adding that political parties could take advantage of their social media platforms to campaign.

He said the review was necessary to reflect current economic realities, given the rising costs of maintenance, regulation and urban management in Abuja.

According to him, the FCT Administration could not continue to subsidise advertisers and billboard owners while struggling to fund critical infrastructure and services in the capital city.

The increase, he said, was not meant to punish operators but to ensure that the FCT gets value for the use of its prime advertising spaces.

“How can you be using Abuja land to make money and you don’t want to pay what is due to government? Government must also make money to provide services,” Wike said.

The Minister noted that Abuja remained one of the most sought-after advertising locations in the country and that the new rates were still competitive compared with what operators charged their clients.

He said revenue generated from billboards and other outdoor advertising would be channelled into road maintenance, street lighting, sanitation and other developmental projects across the FCT.

Wike dismissed claims that the increase would drive advertisers out of business, insisting that serious operators would adjust, while those who could not afford the new rates should vacate the spaces for others.

He added that the FCTA would continue to enforce compliance and remove illegal billboards that deface the city and violate master plan regulations.

Wike maintained that the administration would not reverse the decision, saying Abuja must be run as a modern capital city where users pay for services and the government delivers value in return.