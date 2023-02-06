Nnanna Nwogu – Umuahia

The All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Abia, High Chief Ikechi Emenike says Bola Tinubu will win the 2023 presidential election.

Emenike spoke in his Umukabia Ohuhu in Umuahia North LGA country home Sunday evening after unveiling his manifesto, stating “Tinubu is one of the very best. He is eloquent and healthy”.

Emenike said health is in the hands of God, stating, “Tinubu will win this election”.

On Abia, Emenike regretted the “dilapidated condition of Abia”, adding that his mission as a governor is to rescue and develop the State.

“My mission derives from my experience of many years. My mission for Abia is to lead the way to turn it to a world class state after 24 years of decay.

“We will do it and is capable. We have seen the difference and can make the change. All is not well with Abia. The air, the tree, the environment, everything in the state is complaining”.

The state, he said is not created the way it is now, adding, “Abia can change and will change. Our mission is simple – to rescue and develop. A state in this condition will be rescued first and then developed”.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Emenike said among others, he will use bogus budget proposals to move the state forward and will be transparent in terms of joint allocation to the local government areas in the State, which he said he will not touch.

According to him, “the greatest challenge facing the state is that Abia requires to be fixed in all sectors. We need a government that will create jobs for Abia children with a robust budget of about N5 billion, not the present N1.9billion of the state will continue a circle of poverty. There will be the opportunity to do something different”.

He said in-house fighting in Abia APC is now a thing of the past as the party in the state is now united, disclosing that he survived about 24 court cases and 5 currently at the Court of Appeal.

