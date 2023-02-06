Clement Idoko

The President of Nigeria Union of Teachers, Comrade Titus Mba on Monday lamented the suffering an average Nigerian is going through as a result of the rising inflation occasioned by the removal of the petroleum subsidy and the recent Naira redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Speaking during the 2023 solemn assembly organized by the union, Amba, directed all teachers to vote wisely in the forthcoming general election and not vote candidate or political party perceived to be unfriendly to workers.

He maintained that the Union is opposed to petroleum subsidy removal, saying this has triggered inflation to the disadvantage of all wage earners in the country.

According to him, the N30,000 minimum wage paid to Nigerian workers is no longer sustainable in line with rising inflation.

He said, “The NUT is strongly opposed to the removal of petroleum subsidy and calls for scrutiny of the implementation of the subsidy regime to rid the system of corruption.

“This has become imminent as the consequences of the high price of petroleum products have triggered inflation to the disadvantage of all wage earners in the country”.

Speaking further on the issue of minimum wage, Amba said, “It is in the public domain that a loaf of bread in Nigeria today cost about N1,000 and a tin of peak milk is sold at about N500. How then can a worker on the N30,000 national minimum wage feed himself and his family through the month?”.

President, Muhammadu Buhari had on April 18, 2019, signed the new minimum wage of N30,000 into law, and states and federal governments were expected to comply with the new constitutional provision.

The minimum wage was N18,000 before the new law. While some states complied, some others have yet to implement it, subjecting their workers to hardship.

While condemning some states which have refused to implement the N30,000 minimum wage, Amba noted that the union has filed a trade dispute with the registrar of trade unions against some non-cooperative states.

The NUT President said: “Comrades, we are in an election year and the 2023 General Election will commence on the 25th day of February 2023 and so on.





“I, therefore, urge all our members to vote wisely; but should not vote for any candidate or party that is perceived not to be workers friendly, no matter the inducement, persuasion or any other consideration. Remember that your voters’ card is your voice and your power.

“Therefore, we cannot afford to mute in this critical and decisive moment of our nation’s history,” he said.

Amba disclosed that the Union has resolved among others to pursue the removal of the ceiling placed on primary school teachers’ career progression in some states, where Primary Schools cannot progress beyond Salary Grade Level 14.

He also revealed that the NUT is also targeting a single Scheme of Service for all teachers in Nigeria.

